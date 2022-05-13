Foster Garvey Associate Justice Brooks Receives 2022 Portland Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC is pleased to announce that Justice Brooks, an Associate in the firm's Litigation group, has been selected as a 2022 Portland Business Journal '40 Under 40' award honoree. The award annually recognizes 40 Portland-area young professionals for outstanding leadership in their careers and compelling community involvement.

Justice Brooks

Brooks, who serves in the Litigation practice group in the firm's Portland office, focuses primarily on business, commercial and construction litigation, as well as insolvency and bankruptcy matters. An attorney for eight years, his experience includes a broad range of trial and appellate experience in state and federal court, as well as providing advice and training to clients on business and employment matters.

"Justice has a reputation as a skilled litigator who is respected by his colleagues for his professionalism, candor, communication and legal skills," said Cynthia Fraser, Co-Chair of Foster Garvey's Litigation practice. "He is equally dedicated to his community through his professional and volunteer activities. Justice has an incredible drive and commitment to make an impact in every facet of his work, and we look forward to continuing to see his star rise here at Foster Garvey and in the community."

Highly active in both the legal and local community, Brooks is a "Crew Member" for Know Me Now, a Portland-based non-profit initiative that connects community members with soon-to-be-released incarcerated parents. He also currently serves on committees for the Multnomah Bar Association and the Oregon State Bar, as a mentor with the Professional Mentor Program at the UALR William H. Bowen School of Law, and as a member of the Foster Garvey Opportunity & Progress Council. Brooks previously served as a Board Member of his law school's Alumni Association, as President of the W. Harold Flowers Law Society, and as a Board Member of the American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas. Additionally, he devotes his time as a volunteer football, basketball and soccer coach for Portland-based youth teams.

Brooks was recognized earlier this year as a Top 40 Under 40 Attorney by The National Black Lawyers and was named a Rising Star by Mid-South Super Lawyers in 2017.

Foster Garvey PC, a preeminent law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

