Fostering Trust and Transparency; Aleph Farms Launches Visitor Center and Generation Z Program

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Farms, a food company co-founded with The Kitchen Hub and the Technion – working passionately to grow delicious, real beef steaks from the cells of cows, has announced today that it is rolling out the welcome mat at its Visitor Center. The launch of the educational complex is set to showcase the public with up-close and transparent viewing on how Aleph Farms takes a nature-inspired approach to produce meat – with full traceability, without any harm to animals and with far less impact on the environment. Together with advocating for higher-education and mobilizing young youth for conscious consumerism, Aleph Farms has also announced today on the launch of "Z-Board", its Generation Z global advisory board program (born from 1995-2015). Over 9-months programs, Gen-Z leaders from all continents will be partners in Aleph's vision of developing a sustainable food system and building a transparent relationship with consumers and young communities.

As a spotlight to the movement of youth urging for climate action and its exceptional interest in cellular agriculture, the launch of Aleph's educational center represents its commitment to younger generations – delivering a healthy and sustainable future for them to live in. Backed by survey insights of The new Future of Humanity, it was indicated that of 10,000 18-25-year olds across 22 countries – 41% respondents cited global warming as the most important issue facing the world today.

Co-developed with the Technion Institute of technology, Aleph's innovation harnesses the power of nature and design to recreate the regenerative capabilities of the cow's own body By mirroring the regeneration process under controlled conditions and understanding the compositions of meat, the company expertly crafts a thin-cut beef steak– composed of non-GMO cells found in tissues of beef, with a fraction of the resources needed to produce meat inside an animal.

"The initiative of launching a visitor center, came on the heels of substantial demand we've been receiving from schools and universities around the world – seeking to visit the facility and meet our team", says Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms. "As a leader in the emerging cultivated meat ecosystem, it is our responsibility to foster a candid dialogue with younger generations. The "Z-Board" provides a unique idea-exchange platform, to make sure Aleph Farms is building the right future for our children", he adds. "The visitor center's transparency and authenticity provide a balance between access unlike any meat producer had provided before, and the protection over Aleph's proprietary technologies," Yoav Reisler, External Relations Manager at Aleph Farms adds.

The visitor center is welcoming delegations of up to 15-20 members

Submissions are welcome to be sent and will be positively considered per case: visitorcenter@aleph-farms.com

Visitor tours have been fully booked up until the month of April 2020

A priority will be given to student delegations, academy, non-governmental and non-profit organizations

About Aleph Farms:

Aleph Farms is a food company that was co-founded with the food-tech incubator The Kitchen, and Prof. Shulamit Levenberg of the Technion institute of technology. It paves a new way forward as a pioneer in the ﬁeld of cultivated meat, working passionately to grow delicious, real beef steaks from the cells of cows. In December 2018, the company revealed the prototype of the world's first whole-muscle meat cultivated outside of an animal, and in September 2019, together with 3D Bioprinting Solutions, it announced that it has successfully produced meat on the International Space Station, 248 miles (339 km) away from any local natural resources. With aiming to re-shape the global animal-protein market, valued at over $1 trillion and growing, Aleph Farms is one of few companies poised to emerge as a leader in the global meat production. The company reported in the month of May 2019, on a $12M Series-A investment participated by strategic partners and venture capital.

Aleph Farms was named as one of the: 20 Hottest Startups of 2019, 50 Hot Tech Companies Globally in 2019 and Top 10 Israeli inventions of the last 10 years.

