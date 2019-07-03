Fosun Launches Fourth Edition of Its Acceleration Program "Protechting"

Fostering an Innovation Culture

New edition of the program is more international and with an alignment in the themes of sustainable development with social, economic and environmental impact, focusing on three strategic synergies: Healthtech, Insurtech and Fintech. The Portuguese health care group, Luz Saude, and the German private bank Hauck & Aufhauser will reinforce their participation in the program.

LISBON, Portugal, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun and its portfolio companies Fidelidade, Luz Saude and Hauck & Aufhauser launched the fourth edition of the startups acceleration program - Protechting - which aims to support the development of international projects which contribute to improve the protection of people in strategic areas, such as Healthtech, Insurtech and Fintech, but with an increased concern on sustainable development issues.

The Protechting program, developed with the support of Beta-i, aims to foster a culture of innovation acceptance and development, enabling access to important resources for the evolution and materialization of business ideas.

As a result of the first three editions, 33 startup pilot projects continue to maintain collaboration with Fosun's portfolio companies and, so far, five startups have signed commercial agreements, contributing to the creation and implementation of innovative solutions.

Following the success of previous editions, this fourth edition, dedicated to the promotion of international entrepreneurship, strengthens its global scope. Luz Saude, one of the largest Portuguese health care groups, will reinforce its participation in the program, as well as the German private bank Hauck & Aufhauser. The Peruvian insurer La Positiva Seguros y Reaseguros will join for the first time.

In this edition of the acceleration program, Fosun and its portfolio companies also aim to attract Healthtech, Insurtech and Fintech that bring a sustainable approach to their business model.

In order to continue to attract global startups, Protechting 4.0 will also promote international scouting activities during the scouting phase, together with partners and in entrepreneurial events in South America, Africa, Europe, Chinese Mainland and Chinese Macao.

According to Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun, "Innovation makes the world develop and human beings progress. For companies, the importance of innovation is even more evident. Through Protechting, startups are bringing innovation in areas Fosun and its portfolio companies can all relate to. As long as we really invest more in innovation, we will have more opportunities in the future".

Jorge Magalhaes Correia, CEO of Fidelidade and Global Partner of Fosun states "with the launch of Protechting 4.0 we consolidate our program in the international context, extending the geographic scope to the countries and regions where Fidelidade is present, such as Peru and Macao. This year's edition will also focus on social entrepreneurship, seeking to integrate startups with added value to the community in terms of social sustainability".

For Isabel Vaz, CEO of Luz Saude, "As a key partner of the Protechting Program, the Hospital da Luz Learning Health has ensured and promoted connections between startups and health professionals with obvious success, achieving effective results in creating value for patients. Protechting 4.0 allows us to continue to be close to the most innovative solutions in the areas of international healthcare and health management. It is a challenge to which we are proud to be associated from the beginning".

"At H&A we strongly believe in the value of entrepreneurship and we are a proud partner of this year's edition. Protechting provides the unique opportunity to accelerate change and to turn ideas into action. We look forward to best-in-class RegTech and WealthTech solutions supporting us on our digital transformation", Michael Bentlage, CEO of Hauck & Aufhauser, stated.

The applications of the fourth edition of Protechting will be open from July to September. The selection phase will take place between September and October and the Pitch Day to access the Bootcamp will take place in November.

Protechting 4.0's top three final projects will be awarded a roadshow in China, with access to some of the world's largest investors. The winner, with the best business project, will be awarded with a monetary prize of 10 thousand euros.

Positioning itself more and more as an international acceleration program reference, Protechting has staged three editions and attracted a total of 494 startups from 42 countries.

More information about the Protechting program at www.protechting.com

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets over RMB638.8 billion (c.US$93.1 billion) as of 31 December 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world. Fosun International ranks No.416 on the 2019 Forbes Global 2000 List.

About Fidelidade

Fidelidade is the leading insurer in Portugal, both in life and non-life, with a market share around 30.7%. The company is present in the various insurance business segments and benefits from the largest network in Portugal, with a presence in several countries and regions, namely Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Spain, France and Macau.

About Luz Saude

Luz Saude was established in 2000 and is one of the largest health care groups in terms of income operating in the Portuguese market. As of 30 June 2018, the group provides its services through 20 units (including twelve private hospitals, a hospital of the national health service operated under the Public-Private Partnership program, nine private ambulatory clinics and two senior residences), located in the North, Central and Central-South regions of Portugal.

About Hauck & Aufhauser

Hauck & Aufhauser can look back with pride at a history spanning 223 years. The bank was created through the merger of two highly traditional private banks: Georg Hauck & Sohn Bankiers, founded in Frankfurt am Main in 1796, and Bankhaus H. Aufhauser, on the market in Munich since 1870. The two banks merged in 1998. The Management Board of the bank comprises the Chairman, Michael Bentlage, and the Management Board members, Dr. Holger Sepp and Wolfgang Strobel. Hauck & Aufhauser considers itself to be both a highly traditional and, at the same time, a highly modern private bank.

From its corporate locations in Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, and Cologne, the bank focuses on delivering holistic advisory and management services to its private and corporate clients, managing the assets of institutional investors, providing comprehensive fund services for financial and real assets in Germany and Luxembourg, and successful cooperation with independent asset managers. In addition, we offer research, sales and trading activities specializing in small and mid-cap enterprises in German-speaking countries as well as tailored services for IPOs and capital increases. The main focus of our business activities is on providing holistic and personal advice as the basis for developing tailored solutions.

