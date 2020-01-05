Fosun RZ Capital's Investment in Molecular Data Inc., provides more opportunities in the Industrial Internet market

Molecular Data is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data Weixin account, Chemical Community App and other ancillary platforms.

At the time of its establishment, Fosun RZ Capital has been focused on the Industrial Internet. After long-term layout, Fosun RZ Capital has expanded its focus to several major industries, such as B2B transaction platform (Molecular Data), logistics supply chains, finance/insurance, education and so on. Fosun RZ Capital has invested in automotive companies Casstime/Bochewang.com, and Zhuge.com a real estate company. After the IPO of Molecular Data, Fosun RZ Capital will control more power in the Industrial Internet.

