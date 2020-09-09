Fotona Expands Product Offering With The Purchase Of The Dental Division Of A.R.C. Laser GmbH

The newly acquired Fox technology with 455, 810, 980 and 1064nm wavelengths represents a line of high performance, powerful diode lasers that are small, lightweight, and battery operated for maximum convenience. These systems perform a wide range of surgical, periodontal, Photothermal Therapy (PTT) and Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) procedures. EmunDo® is a Photothermal Therapy (PTT) system, used in conjunction with the Fox lasers, for less invasive treatment of periodontitis without antibiotics. Learn more here: https://www.fotona.com/en/products/6236/xpulse-r-line/ .

Matjaz Lukac, PhD, President of Fotona, doo, noted, "Fotona has long been a world leader and innovator in the dental laser industry. Adding the Fox III and Fox IV lasers systems and the EmunDo® Therapy system to our line of LightWalkerTM and SkyPulse® lasers will expand our dental product offering. Fotona dental lasers systems provide general dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists and hygienists the ability to provide their patients with advanced and less invasive treatment options. Fotona procedures include no-shot cavity preps, soft tissue surgical procedures, treatments for periodontal disease, endodontic treatments, LLLT pain relief, laser-assisted hygiene, snoring and sleep treatments, facial aesthetic procedures and much more."

Angela Thyzel, A.R.C. CEO, added, "Selling our dental division to Fotona will allow our company to provide more focus on our core, industry leading products for ophthalmology, otolaryngology and veterinary applications. A.R.C. has known and worked with the senior executives at Fotona for many years and respect their expertise in dentistry and are confident they will continue to grow the customer base these advanced products in dentistry and other areas."

A.R.C. Laser GmbH was founded in 1996, with the goals of developing and producing laser-based solutions for gentle and effective surgeries and treatments, ranging from highly complex ophthalmic systems (including slit lamps and microscopes), ENT and many other medical products. Due to its innovations, A.R.C. has been a pioneer and leader worldwide.

During the COVID-19 challenge, Fotona took advantage of the opportunity to do more for its customers and employees expanding its offering, doing more research, product development and becoming even stronger for tomorrow. Fotona made another acquisition during this period, which it is excited to announce in the very near future.

Fotona (www.fotona.com) has sold over 25,000 lasers around the world, with direct sales in the U.S, and distribution in over 60 countries. Fotona produces award winning lasers in dentistry, aesthetics, dermatology, gynecology & other medical fields. Fotona has one of the most highly educated workforces in the industry, with an exceptionally high number of PhDs specializing in laser and medical technology. Strong R&D capabilities have always been a key competitive advantage of the company, resulting in many patented solutions, including the Optoflex® articulated arm, QSP (Quantum Square Pulse) and VSP (Variable Square Pulse) technologies, Fotona SMOOTH® mode, Vacuum Cell technology, and many more.

The company manufactures all of its laser systems in-house, ensuring that each system is of the highest quality, reliability, ease-of-use and durability, in compliance with all applicable international standards. When you choose Fotona, you choose a company with a business philosophy to continuously Choose Perfection to meet the needs of a highly demanding marketplace. www.fotona.com

