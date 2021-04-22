Foundation Academy Hires New Vice-President of Development

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Academy is pleased to announce that Liefke Meyers will be joining the leadership team as Vice-President of Development, effective May 10, 2021.

Mrs. Liefke Meyers comes to us from the Orlando Economic Partnership where she served as Vice-President of Investor Relations for almost 8 years. Liefke created and executed successful investor-donor strategies resulting in the Partnership achieving and maintaining the highest private-sector funding for economic development in the State of Florida (the 3rd largest state in the nation).

Mrs. Liefke Meyers, Foundation Academy's New VP of Development

Additionally, Mrs. Meyers' extensive background in the following key areas will directly support the development and future growth goals of the Academy:

Predictive and donor relationship-based campaign funding strategies

Donor leadership engagement programming

Operations management and execution of high-quality events and donor experiences

"I am blessed and honored to join this dedicated team who invests in our children's lives with a priceless Christ-centered education." says Liefke. "I look forward to getting to know the Foundation Academy families and children as we all unite to support the exponential growth the school is experiencing now and into the future."

Dave Buckles, President of Foundation Academy said, "Liefke's passion, community relationships, proven strategy in fundraising and missions background is the right combination needed to advance the development goals and vision the Board and I have for our school. We welcome her to the team!"

"As an organization whose mission is centered on Christ and is the very foundation of our faith, to have someone the caliber of Liefke Meyers and whose faith plays an integral role in her life, is simply a perfect partnership in moving Foundation Academy forward." says Tim Grosshans, Pastor of Winter Garden's First Baptist Church.

About Foundation Academy: Foundation Academy is the largest ministry of the First Baptist Church of Winter Garden and has been providing a Christ-centered education to students in the Greater Orlando area since 1958. Over the course of the past 7 years the school has experienced exponential growth with enrollment numbers at an all-time high. Voted as Orlando's Top Private Christian School for 3 consecutive years the Foundation Academy is focused on Faith, Academics, Fine Arts and Athletics and is comprised of three campuses: Plant Street, Lakeside and Tilden.

Over the next 5 years, Foundation is undertaking major expansion to its "Family of Campuses" entitled Expansion: Set Apart.

Liefke Meyer's other memberships and received recognitions include:

Association of Fundraising Professionals Member

Ambassador for Orange County Tech College

Orlando Business Journal's 40 under 40 awardee

American Red Cross volunteer

United Way Honor Role Donor

Rollins College Honors, Magna cum laude

Business Professional Women Scholar

Zonta Women International Scholar

Florida Executive Women Scholar

Vietia Foundation Rollins Masters Scholarship

Media Contact:

Joseph Cioffi

Foundation Academy

Winter Garden, Florida

407.877.2744

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundation Academy