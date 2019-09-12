Foundation Automotive Corp Announces Purchase and Name Change of Honda Dealership

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Foundation Automotive Corp announced today the purchase of Motorcars Honda located in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The acquisition will introduce a name change to Foundation Honda effective immediately. The facility is approximately 46,550 square feet including a state of art service area and is the first carbon neutral dealership in the world.

"The success of the integration will be driven by how we begin working as one with a singular commitment to serve customers and the community," stated Chuck Kramer, Chief Operating Officer of Foundation Automotive Corp. "Operationally, we have lots of improvement opportunity which is good news. It provides an opening for us to raise the bar for customers and make the greater Cleveland Heights area proud to have Foundation Honda within their local business community."

Peter A. Wink is the dealerships General Manager and Managing Partner. Peter is a seasoned automotive professional and plans to grow the store's professional sales and service teams to maximize the dealerships full potential and exceed customer expectations.

"We are pleased to acquire our first Honda dealership and advance our strategy of diversifying the brand," stated Kevin Kutschinski, President and CEO of Foundation Automotive Corp. "Purchasing the dealership was an easy decision in expanding our portfolio of dealership presence into Ohio."

About Foundation Automotive Corp:

Foundation Automotive Corp, one of the newest and fastest growing automotive groups in the United States. Foundation Automotive acquires targeted assets throughout Canada and the United States with existing ownership in Western Canada, Texas, North Dakota and Ohio. Foundation Automotive provides modern automotive solutions built on trust, excellence and innovation for its customers and employees.

Foundation Automotive exists to serve customers, working to exceed expectations and knowing that satisfaction is a reflection of how customers feel about their experience with their people, products and brands. Learn more about Foundation Automotive Corp at foundationautomotive.com

SOURCE Foundation Automotive Corp

Related Links

foundationauto.com

