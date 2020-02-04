Foundation Awards 24 National Neighborhood Promise® Grants for 2020

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services Charitable Foundation announced today that it has awarded 24 National Neighborhood Promise® grants for 2020, which will fund neighborhood revitalization projects around the country in areas where Republic Services customers and employees live and work. Projects include renovations to local schools and community centers that provide healthy and safe spaces for youth, home repairs for veterans and seniors, and beautification efforts including landscaping and garden beds in public spaces.

"Through our Charitable Foundation, Republic Services is committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "Our employees care deeply about making their neighborhoods stronger, and we are proud to partner with organizations that are enhancing safety and stability in local areas around the country."

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation launched the National Neighborhood Promise program in late 2018, partnering with select nonprofit organizations to directly support neighborhood revitalization work. The Foundation supports these efforts through granted funds, donated products and services, and volunteer opportunities for employees.

In 2020, the Foundation is providing grants ranging from $20,000 to $250,000 to 24 community partners. The projects in total are estimated to benefit more than 800,000 residents.

Alabama: Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, Decatur

Arizona: Rebuilding Together Valley of the Sun, Phoenix

California: Rebuilding Together Peninsula, Daly City

California: San Diego Habitat for Humanity

Georgia: Rebuilding Together Atlanta

Georgia: Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, Savannah

Illinois: Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago

Iowa: Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities (project: Moline, IL)

Kentucky: Community Ventures Corp., Lexington

Kentucky: New Directions Housing Corp., Louisville

Louisiana: Rebuilding Together New Orleans

Massachusetts: The Neighborhood Developers, Revere

Michigan: Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids

Michigan: Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, Pontiac

Minnesota: Rebuilding Together Twin Cities

Missouri: Rebuilding Together St. Louis

Nevada: Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, Las Vegas

North Carolina: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership

Ohio: CHN Housing Partners, Cleveland

Ohio: Rebuilding Together Dayton

Oregon: Rebuilding Together Portland

Tennessee: Rebuilding Together Nashville

Texas: Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Texas: Avenue Community Development Corp., Houston

These efforts support Republic's long-term charitable giving sustainability goal to positively impact 20 million people by 2030, which also creates value for the business over the long term.

For more information about the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and the National Neighborhood Promise program, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.

