Foundation Farms Corp., Appoints Ed Kroeker as Chief Executive Officer of the Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Farms, Corp., ("Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. ("GMEV") (OTCPink: GMEV) is committed to further establishing Vertical Farming Systems across the country and has been able to add Mr. Ed Kroeker to its team in order to help grow these systems.

We are proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Ed Kroeker as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Mr. Kroeker is an accredited agricultural/environmental engineer with 48 years of diversified professional experience. His credentials include the management of multi-million dollar resource development projects in agriculture and food production, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, and biodiesel production for a range of projects throughout North America and internationally in southeast Asia, West Africa and the Caribbean.

He has considerable experience in organizing and overseeing the integration of engineering, design and manufacturing operations for technologies in the agricultural and environmental sectors. This experience has also connected him with a number of small to medium sized manufacturing companies throughout North America that offer joint venture/purchase options for Foundation Farms as the company moves quickly towards manufacturing and assembling its own vertical farm technologies. Most recently Mr. Kroeker has had experience working with cavitation technologies in other industries and has come to us, believing that adding a cavitation component to our Vertical Farming Systems, could make our Vertical Farming Systems revolutionary in the industry.

Mr. Kroeker made the following comments following his appointment, "I have been intrigued by the tremendous opportunities that have become available in the vertical farming sector of the food production industry and the use of cavitation technology to improve these technologies and potentially increase food production. Over the past several years I spent considerable time researching the technologies currently being used, the technical constraints and capabilities of each and the opportunities for cost optimization. In fact, when I met the Foundation Farms team, I was already making plans to develop a vertical farm operation on the farm which my wife and I currently own, using the cavitation concepts. I am excited to be joining this larger team of entrepreneurs to fulfill this dream. My past experience has also introduced me to some unique technologies, which we plan to incorporate in each of our joint venture operations to make them even more profitable."

Ryan Veillet, President of Foundation Farms stated: "Over the past several months I have been privileged to work in conjunction with Mr. Kroeker; he has provided valuable insight into our planning and development program, as well as introducing me to potential new technologies that could transform the Vertical Farming industry, and Foundation Farms. I am very excited to welcome him onto the management team and I look forward to his leadership."

Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO commented: "I have been excited to welcome Foundation Farms as a subsidiary this past year and I believe that the appointment of Mr. Kroeker as that company's CEO represents a very positive step forward for our corporate group. We hope to see whether we could apply the technologies that Mr. Kroeker is planning on bringing to the other products at GME Innotainment as well. I look forward to being able to share, very soon, some exciting new developments."

Yves R. Michel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

208 East 51st St., Suite 170

New York, NY 10022

Source: GME Innotainment, Inc. ("GMEV")

https://sustainableresourcescorp.com/

OTCPink: GMEV

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on GME Innotainment, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to GME Innotainment, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. GME Innotainment, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE GME Innotainment, Inc. ("GMEV")

Related Links

https://sustainableresourcescorp.com

