Foundation Farms Corp. identifies its second location for the AeroPod Production Systems

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Farms, Corp., ("Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. ("GMEV") is committed to further establishing the AeroPod Production Systems across the country and has come upon powerful connections within the province of Alberta and surrounding areas.

While still aggressively pursuing the B.C. project, Foundation Farms has identified its second location in Red Deer, Alberta, and has gained valuable connections within the area. Foundation Farms will be working alongside a strong logistics company who has serviced the areas of Edmonton, Calgary, and other hub areas of the province, as well as a natural wellness center within the Red Deer area. The combination of these partnerships will bring in valuable expertise and experience, as well as a large number of clients and customers that will further enhance Foundation Farms' position in Western Canada.

Ryan Veillet, President of Foundation Farms states: "We are constantly looking for strong partners and opportunities, and that is exactly what we have found within the province of Alberta. We believe that our farms are a great asset to all communities, and are extremely motivated in establishing our second farm in the Red Deer area."

Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO commented: "It's great to see the progress of Foundation Farms moving forward."

