Foundation Fighting Blindness Announces National Virtual VisionWalk Day

COLUMBIA, Md., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness has transformed all VisionWalk in-person events scheduled to take place through June 2020, into one nationwide virtual experience taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2020. This National Virtual VisionWalk Day is a new opportunity for communities to still come together, virtually, and celebrate the Foundation's accomplishments of funding research leading to treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases.

On June 6th, the Foundation is asking VisionWalk participants to take a walk around their block, on the treadmill, or step in spirit and show how they're celebrating using #VisionWalkStrong on social media.

"Our VisionWalks may look different this year, but our mission to find treatments and cures is unchanging," says Michele DiVincenzo, vice president, events. "We are so thankful for our VisionWalk community's continued support during these difficult times. Now more than ever, we need to stand strong together and make a difference in fighting blindness."

Throughout its 15-year history and through the generosity of more than 200,000 walkers, donors, and corporate sponsors, VisionWalk has raised more than $55 million. These funds have enabled the Foundation to continue advancing its important mission of moving vision-restoring treatments from the laboratory to the patients who need them. Vision science is making great strides — today more than 38 potential treatments are in clinical trials — but there is still more work to do.

Join the National Virtual VisionWalk on Saturday, June 6, 2020 by visiting, VisionWalk.org. Together, we step closer to fighting blindness.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $760 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

