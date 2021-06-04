Foundation Fighting Blindness to Host National Virtual VisionWalk

COLUMBIA, Md., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, will host its Spring National Virtual VisionWalk on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This one-day event is an opportunity for VisionWalk supporters from across the nation to come together virtually to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation's mission.

Beginning at 12 p.m. EDT, VisionWalk participants can tune in on Zoom or the National Foundation Fighting Blindness Facebook for an opening presentation including a National Anthem performance by members of the Delta Gamma Sorority, a warm-up led by the Island Cheer & Tumbling Team, and a live ribbon cutting with 14-year-old Triangle VisionWalk Youth Chair, Gabriel Dodds. VisionWalkers across the country will then be encouraged to get out to walk, run, or take part in any activity to show support. Breakout sessions starting at 1:15 p.m. EST will follow, where VisionWalkers can interact in a music trivia or zoo room. Participants are also invited to show how they're celebrating throughout the day by posting pictures or videos using #VisionWalkStrong.

"This year's Spring National Virtual VisionWalk will be a celebration of our nationwide community," says Michele DiVincenzo, vice president, events. "We are looking forward to this interactive day for our VisionWalk supporters to show their unwavering dedication to our vital mission."

Through its 15-year history and the generosity of more than 200,000 walkers, donors, and corporate sponsors, VisionWalk has raised more than $58 million. These funds have enabled the Foundation to continue advancing its important mission of moving vision-restoring treatments from the laboratory to the patients who need them. Vision science is making great strides — today, more than 40 potential treatments are in clinical trials — but there is still more work to do.

Join the Spring National Virtual VisionWalk on Saturday, June 12, 2021, by visiting, VisionWalk.org. For additional information, contact Michele DiVincenzo at [email protected] or (847) 549-1523.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $816 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

