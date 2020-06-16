Foundation Fighting Blindness to Host Virtual VISIONS 2020 Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization searching for treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases, will host its VISIONS 2020 national conference virtually on June 25-27, 2020. This new approach to the biennial event will be a free virtual experience, providing a wide range of science and research presentations, practical adapting and thriving sessions, and an opportunity to connect individuals who are affected by visual impairments from across the country.

Participants of Virtual VISIONS 2020 are invited to join live for the opening presentation, "Mission Possible! What's Next for Gene Therapy?" presented by Dr. Shannon Boye, associate professor at University of Florida, and Dr. Ben Yerxa, chief executive officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Paul Karos will serve as the keynote speaker presenting, "Building a Life Beyond Retinal Diseases," sharing his story of living with a visual impairment.

Additional Virtual VISIONS 2020 presentations will include:

"Mental Health: Coping with Anxiety, Depression, and Stress Related to Vision Loss" presented by Ann Wagner , PhD, LP, ABPP and Eric Ringham.

, PhD, LP, ABPP and Eric Ringham. "Living Well with Vision Loss" presented by Neva Fairchild .

. "Living Mindfully with Vision Loss" presented by Martel Catalano.

"How Do You Want to be Remembered? Easy Ways to Create a Legacy Gift for the Foundation" presented by John Corneille , JD.

, JD. "Mix and Mingle" sessions for those with Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, age-related macular degeneration and rare diseases.

"Research and Clinical Updates" for the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases.

"Our new virtual approach to VISIONS 2020 will still allow our Fighting Blindness community to come together and learn about the tremendous progress being made by Foundation funded scientists and clinical researchers," says Ben Yerxa, PhD, chief executive officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. "We look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind virtual experience to our community."

Virtual VISIONS 2020 sponsors include Gold Partner & Accessibility Underwriter, Spark Therapeutics; and Silver Partners, Biogen and Genentech; and Bronze Partners, AGTC, Ora Clinical and Janssen.

To register for Virtual VISIONS 2020 or learn more, visit FightingBlindness.org/VISIONS2020.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $760 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of inherited retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

