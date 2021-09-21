Foundation Fighting Blindness to Jointly Host Online Continuing Medical Education (CME, COPE) Webinar

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, will host an online continuing medical education (CME and COPE) course on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

During the one-hour webinar, Marco Zarbin, MD, PhD, Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, will review, compare, and contrast different forms of macular degeneration such as age-related macular degeneration (wet, dry and GA), Stargardt disease, Best disease, and cone-rod dystrophies.

The webinar is being supported by an educational grant from Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The continuing education course will enable eye care professionals to:

Describe and contrast the clinical presentations of the different forms of macular degeneration.

Discuss the genetic and environmental/lifestyle factors that affect macular degeneration risk and progression.

Discuss the diagnoses and prognoses for different forms of macular degeneration.

Inform patients about potential therapeutic approaches for preserving and potentially restoring vision

Dr. Zarbin serves as chair of the Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is a vice chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Foundation Fighting Blindness. He earned his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and MD, PhD from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 – 8:00 PM ET

Credits: 1.0 CME or COPE credit*

Registration: A Review and Comparison of Different Forms of Age-Related and Inherited Macular Degenerations

* All other clinicians will receive a Certificate of Attendance stating this activity was certified for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

Additional Credit Information

CME Credit (Physicians):

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of CME Outfitters, LLC and Foundation Fighting Blindness. CME Outfitters, LLC is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

CME Outfitters, LLC designates this live activity for a maximum of 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

COPE: This activity is COPE approved and worth 1.0 COPE credit.

Post-tests, credit request forms, and activity evaluations must be completed online (requires free account activation), and participants can print their certificate or statement of credit immediately (75% pass rate required). This website supports all browsers except Internet Explorer for Mac. For complete technical requirements and privacy policy, visit https://www.cmeoutfitters.com/privacy-and-confidentiality-policy.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $816 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

