Foundation Food Group™ Welcomes Industry Veteran

GAINESVILLE, Ga., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Food Group, Inc., one of the nation's most versatile independent further processing companies, is proud to welcome Jim Barron as their new National Account Sales Manager.

Jim Barron

He brings more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the food industry. With previous positions at Simmons Prepared Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Bryan Foods and elsewhere, Barron was responsible for driving substantial increases in new business, volume, and profitability. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Mississippi State University. Barron will report to Greg Hall, Vice President Prepared Foods Sales.

Through its state-of-the-industry processing facilities and production capabilities, the company provides a variety of distinct, value-added poultry products with the highest quality standards. Foundation Foods Group is a joint venture of Prime-Pak Foods, Inc, and Victory Processing Inc.

For more information visit FoundationFoodGroup.com, write [email protected], or contact the company at 2093 Industrial Dr., Gainesville, GA 30504 • (678) 343-2070.

Contact:

Paula Williams

(714-547-6383)

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundation Food Group

Related Links

http://www.FoundationFoodGroup.com

