Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Honored As 2020 Telly Awards Gold Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care, announced today that it has been selected as the Gold Winner in The Telly Awards' General Not-For-Profit Online Commercial category. The award-winning commercial tells the story of Olympic athlete Dr. Erica Witter-Davis who overcame a serious injury through chiropractic care and went on to become a doctor of chiropractic caring for today's Olympic athletes. Set to air five times on NBC Networks during the 2021 Summer Olympics, as well as online prior to the historical media event, the commercial was produced by Sinema Films, a premier commercial production company based out of New York and Los Angeles.

"Being honored by The Telly Awards as a Gold Winner in this category is surreal," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president, F4CP, who noted that this is the first commercial of its kind produced by the nonprofit. "Our main objective was to create an inspiring segment that encourages consumers to learn more about chiropractic care, as well as how to become a doctor of chiropractic. Sinema Films understood our vision, helped us breathe life and creativity into the process and now we are beyond excited to share it with the world digitally and to hundreds of millions of individuals during the 2021 Summer Olympics."

Founded in 1979, The Telly Awards recognizes excellence in local, regional and cable TV commercials, as well as non-broadcast video and TV programming. Receiving more than 12,000 entries from 50 U.S. states and five continents this year, Telly Award winners represent submissions from well-respected advertising agencies, TV stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards recognizes excellence in video and television across all screens.

Noel Maimu, producer, Sinema Films said, "Our team submitted the spot on behalf of the Foundation because we were beyond proud of the organic, authentic result we achieved together. It is extremely unusual that an organization wins such a prestigious honor for the production of their first commercial, and this further highlights the expertise of the F4CP's marketing team coupled with the quality of our production. Sinema Films loves working with non-profits, as the teams are very passionate about their cause, and the Foundation was an excellent creative partner."

Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman, F4CP, said, "This prestigious level of recognition certainly has the F4CP beaming with pride. A special thank you not only to Sinema Films for their top-notch production services and ability to deliver an inspiring segment, but also to the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners for sponsoring the five placements of the commercial to air during the 2021 Olympic games, as well as many other F4CP corporate sponsors, particularly NCMIC, for their support in the creation of the video."

For more information about chiropractic care, how to become a doctor of chiropractic and/or to view the award-winning commercial, visit www.beyondthepain.org.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 29,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

