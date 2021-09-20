Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research to Host First-Ever Clinical Engagement Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is proud to bring together global experts, physicians, and ancillary staff to share best practices in sarcoidosis clinical care at the first-ever virtual Clinical Engagement Conference: Bridging the Gap for a Brighter Future this October. This invite-only event will bring together leaders from World Association of Sarcoidosis and other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG) Centers of Excellence and FSR clinic partners for an open dialogue with expert colleagues and the opportunity to actively participate in workshops and case study discussions to explore innovative solutions to challenges and barriers to managing sarcoidosis and improving the lives of those it impacts. FSR would like to thank our generous sponsors, Boehringer Ingelheim and Xentria, Inc., without whom this event would not be possible. FSR is particularly grateful to the event's Platinum Sponsor, Boehringer Ingelheim, for their dedication to the sarcoidosis community and their commitment to improved patient care, which has allowed us to build out this innovative collaborative program.

"Creating open discussions between clinics and experts is key to improving the standard for comprehensive sarcoidosis care," said Mary McGowan, CEO of Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. "Through this conference we are excited to foster innovative ideas and approaches to overcome barriers, accelerate research, and advance treatment for sarcoidosis patients."