Foundation in Accounting Course | London, UK - February 24-25, 2020 | Study the Objectives, Functions, Importance, and Limitations of Accounting

Whether you are a school leaver or university graduate seeking to start a career in accountancy, gaining a good understanding of Accounting/Bookkeeping will arm you with the highest level of competencies that will let you effectively take on a variety of accounting roles in various business settings and open up excellent opportunities for career development.

This course covers a wide range of subjects, including both manual and computerised accounting practices. It is a great platform to move onto a more advanced level of study.

Main Objectives

To know the Meaning, Definition, and objective of Book-Keeping

To study the objectives, functions, importance, and limitations of Accounting

To understand the methods of Accounting, kinds of Accounts and Accounting rules.

To study the difference between Bookkeeping, and Accounting

To study the various branches of Accounting

Course Time: 10AM-5PM

The course covers a broad spectrum of Accounting and will leave you with sound foundation knowledge in the subject.

Here is a breakdown of the course:

Lesson 1: Introduction to Accounting and Book-Keeping

Lesson 2: Principle of Accounting

Lesson 3: Journal and Ledgers

Lesson 4: Trial Balance

Lesson 5: Trading Account

Lesson 6: Profit & Loss

Lesson 7: Balance Sheet

