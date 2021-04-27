Foundation Investment Partners Names Financial Industry Leader for New Business Development Role

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Investment Partners, LLC (FIP), a Cleveland-based value-add private equity firm for companies with EBITDA between one and five million, announces the addition of accomplished banking industry leader, Laura Redinger to the team in a newly created role as Principal to lead business development strategies and new investment execution for the firm.

Ms. Redinger will build and cultivate FIP's relationships with investment bankers and brokers to develop acquisition and growth opportunities for FIP as well as manage and evaluate platform and add-on investments that align with the firm's strategic plans, providing successful outcomes for portfolio companies and investors.

Partner David Wood said he is thrilled to have Laura join the team at Foundation Investment Partners.

"Our stakeholders have come to expect that we will continue to deliver superior investment outcomes that are transformative and propel economic opportunity and Laura will be instrumental in solidifying our deal sourcing partnerships and cultivating new relationships for us," Wood said. "With Laura's extensive capital markets experience, her transition to direct investing will be smooth so we are excited to have her lead and accelerate our investment pace and growth objectives."

With over two decades in financial services leadership roles, Laura previously served as Senior Vice President at both Key Bank and First Merit Bank where she developed strategies and solutions for commercial banking and capital markets driving growth and retention. Throughout her career, she also managed structuring, underwriting and arranging syndicated facilities for leveraged buyouts and middle market business in the industrial and healthcare markets. Laura is also an elected member of the Brecksville City Council. She holds an MBA from Cleveland State University and a BA in Accounting from the University of Dayton.

About Foundation Investment Partners

Foundation Investment Partners is a private equity firm located in Northeast Ohio, focusing on investments in niche manufacturing, high value-added distributors, outsourced business service providers, and targeted software developers with EBITDA levels of $1 million to $5 million. Established in 2009, FIP focuses on supporting entrepreneurs and management teams in overcoming obstacles inhibiting the growth and profitability of businesses. FIP works with business owners to realize the liquidity they desire while providing the capital needed to support management growth objectives. Visit: https://foundationpartners.net/contact

