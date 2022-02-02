Foundation Partners Group Promotes Kent Robertson to Chief Executive Officer

Robertson leads a company that today has over 215 locations and serves more than 115,000 families annually. "We have a clear view of changing consumer preferences and are excited to continue delivering new innovative services," Robertson said. "We provide an essential consumer service and our team embraces the mission of supporting families in contemporary ways."

Robertson is an experienced entrepreneur and corporate leader who demonstrates his company's commitment to partnership, relationships, innovation and compassion on a daily basis. He has more than 30 years of demonstrated public and private company leadership experience bringing together multi-generational family businesses and transforming them to enduring platforms.

"Looking ahead, we will continue our focus on creating new capabilities, offering digital solutions and advancing the conversation to meet families in a manner that simplifies the overall experience without sacrificing service and quality," said Robertson. "The deathcare landscape is changing and, as we begin this next chapter of our story, we are committed to helping families navigate the wide -- and sometimes confusing -- range of funeral services and alternatives."

About Foundation Partners Group: Orlando, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is the industry's leading innovator of funeral services and the second largest funeral home group in the country based on number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of more than 215 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our commitment to technology and our ShareLife® customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit www.foundationpartners.com to learn more.

