Foundation Software, LLC Brings YouTube Series for Contractors

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC — America's #1 provider of construction back-office solutions — is excited to share best practices in construction technology through a collection of highlight videos on Foundation Software's YouTube channel. The move comes as part of Foundation's larger push to put helpful, educational information in front of contractors.

The highlight video series helps contractors by showing them how to effectively use construction software and offering troubleshooting tips. Some of the covered topics include job costing, AIA billings, Davis Bacon, union and certified payroll reporting, and a variety of other complex problems in construction accounting.

Steve Antill, Foundation Software's Chief Revenue Officer, pointed to the YouTube channel as a great way to provide upstream support for contractors.

"With these videos, contractors can learn how to use our software and services. They provide insight into various areas that contractors may struggle and showcase how technology and tools, like FOUNDATION®, can help them to simplify complex processes," Antill said. "With the industry gaining momentum, staying up-to-date on products and how policy changes affect them can be tough, so we try to make it easier for contractors to get that info."

In addition to the YouTube video series, Foundation also offers educational resources through its online Learn Center available at www.foundationsoft.com. Articles and other multimedia on industry best practices, policy updates, economic forecasts, updates from partners and industry subject matter experts (SMEs) and testimonials are available to visitors for free.

Some of the featured webinars in the Learn Center include "Subcontractor Technology to Future-Proof Your Business" featured originally on AboutTime/WorkMax's Mobile Workforce Podcast, "Anirban Basu and the Chamber of Data," with industry-leading construction economist Anirban Basu, and a four-part webinar series with Ohio-based law firm Hahn Loeser to discuss the legal challenges many contractors may face during the pandemic.

"It's been great to work together with our partners and other industry experts to help contractors navigate some of the changes caused by the pandemic, and we want to do what we can to make sure they're ready for when things start to reopen again," Antill said.

