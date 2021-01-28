Foundation Software, LLC Receives Top Workplaces USA Award From Energage

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC, developer of FOUNDATION, America's #1 construction accounting software, has received the Top Workplaces USA Award administered by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that turns employee feedback into business intelligence and opportunities for employer recognition. Over the last 15 years, Energage has surveyed over 20 million employees at 66,000 organizations across 54 markets.

The marketing department of Foundation Software celebrates the holidays with a virtual party over Microsoft Teams.

To be recognized for the award, companies must receive positive feedback from their employees and score positively on 15 comparative culture drivers that Energage says are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Reflecting on the award, President and CEO of Foundation Software Mike Ode praised his employees for the success of the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This past year was a tough one for companies all over, and we were no exception." Ode said. "In Mid-March, our entire office of over 365 people was suddenly working remotely in a blink. We had to figure out quickly how to collaborate, serve our clients and keep the momentum going without the advantage of being face-to-face."

"But that is the great thing about building your business around good people," Ode said, "they come together and drive success. I couldn't be prouder of what they've accomplished this past year and every year."

Foundation encourages health and wellness with extensive wellness programs, including free gym access and onsite personal training and fitness classes. With many employees unable to participate in these activities during the pandemic, Foundation adjusted to connect them virtually. Employees meet online to attend yoga and boot camp classes, as well as compete in virtual fitness challenges.

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, acknowledged how tough COVID-19 working conditions have been. When the Top Workplace USA Award recipients were announced, he praised employers for giving employees a platform to discuss their experience by participating in the survey.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," Rubino said. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Energage interviewed employees from over 1,100 companies to determine winners of the Top Workplaces USA Award. Foundation received further recognition from Energage by being recognized as an outstanding workplace in the technology field.

To read more about Foundation Software, visit their website.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, project management and mobile applications, along with payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800 or email [email protected] .

Media Contact

Tracie Kuczkowski | Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Related Images

foundation-software-christmas-party.png

Foundation Software Christmas Party

The marketing department of Foundation Software celebrates the holidays with a virtual party over Microsoft Teams.

SOURCE Foundation Software, LLC