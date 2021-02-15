Foundation Software, LLC to Debut Podcast on AboutTime's WorkMax Mobile Workforce Podcast

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC, developer of FOUNDATION®, America's #1 construction accounting software, has announced that CRO Steve Antill will be featured in the latest episode of AboutTime's WorkMax Mobile Workforce Podcast.

In the episode, titled "Subcontractor Technology to Future-Proof Your Business," Antill will talk about how technology can help subcontractors and small firms improve their business with general contractors. Antill has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has led thousands of software selections and implementations for different kinds of contractors.

"I'm still out there talking to contractors on a daily basis, working hand-in-hand with them on the sales side and building relationships with various industry professionals," Antill said during the podcast.

In his discussion, Antill talks about the importance of maintaining relationships and collaborating — and how having systems that work smoothly together can benefit that. He also shared why firms and contractors of all sizes need to have an IT strategy.

"Being collaborative with the generals and other contractors on the job are real driving factors. Making sure they're dotting their I's and crossing their T's, so to speak, as far as getting everything submitted," Antill said. "Contractors can use digital documentation to store their records, search for change orders and pictures, and protect themselves from litigation and pay disputes."

Antill also commented on IT strategies and highlighted the importance of finding software that can integrate with the other services contractors use.

"Integration is the key to ensuring different systems speak the same language," Antill said. "Being able to connect with general contractors' systems and data gives subcontractors valuable insight on projects they're involved with."

