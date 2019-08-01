Foundation Source Promotes Jessica Donahue and Christina Rose to Strategic Alliances Team

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of support services to private foundations, announces its promotion of Jessica Donahue and Christina Rose to its Strategic Alliances team.

In their new roles, Ms. Donahue and Ms. Rose will be responsible for the company's strategic alliance sales initiatives. This includes establishing and managing strategic alliances and positioning Foundation Source as a valued resource for advisory firms in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth market.

Ms. Donahue is promoted from her role as a Business Development Advisor to Head of Strategic Alliances. She joined Foundation Source in January 2017 as a Business Development Advisor and helped to grow the firm's South Central market. Prior to Foundation Source, Ms. Donahue was a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors, following a successful career with Barclays Bank in its investment banking and syndicated loan sales groups. She is an active local volunteer and a member of the Fairfield Leadership Council of Save the Children. She earned a B.S. from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Ms. Rose is promoted from her current role as a Private Client Advisor to Director of Strategic Alliances. She joined Foundation Source in December 2017 and was a key member of the Client Services team, managing 60 relationships. Prior to Foundation Source, Ms. Rose was a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and the executive director of Creative Connections, a nonprofit education organization that creates international arts-based exchanges. She earned a B.A. in music from Hunter College, City University of New York, and a Professional Certificate in philanthropy and fundraising from the New York University's School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Katherine Biotti, National Sales Executive for Foundation Source, said: "Building and nurturing our strategic alliances is crucial to the success of our business development efforts. Jessica and Christi have proven skills and talents to significantly grow this important capability."

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of comprehensive support services for private foundations. Our complete outsourced solution includes foundation creation (as needed), administrative support, active compliance monitoring, philanthropic advisory, tax and legal expertise, and online foundation management tools.

Now in our second decade, Foundation Source provides its services to more than 1,500 family, corporate, and professionally staffed foundations, of all sizes, nationwide. We work in partnership with wealth management firms, law firms, accounting firms, and family offices as well as directly with individuals and families. Foundation Source is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut.

