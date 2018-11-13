Foundation Title Voted a Top-Three Title Agency for 2018 by the New Jersey Law Journal

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Title has been recognized as a top service provider in New Jersey, marking the second year in a row for the company to receive this distinguished title.

"We would like to thank the New Jersey Law Journal and are honored to have received this award once again," Edward Rickenbach, co-managing member of Foundation Title LLC, states. "We take pride in the work that our employees do each day and the strong relationships that we have built with our clients. These will be key factors as we strive for further growth in the future."

As a full-service title insurance and settlement services agency, Foundation Title has seen consistent growth since it first opened its doors in 2005. The company, whose focus is on providing customers with unparalleled service, has maintained its ability to provide secure and accurate transactions while establishing more office locations and more business relationships each year. Now with 15 offices located throughout New Jersey and over 180 employees, the Foundation Title team has never been more accessible for any consumer in the state of New Jersey.

With educated and experienced employees, Foundation Title has the resources to remain a top competitor in its industry and adapt to changes in years to come.

