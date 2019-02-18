Foundations Clinical Director to Speak at Beth El Congregation Event

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundations Clinical Director, Rachel Markus LCSW-C, will be speaking at Beth El Congregation Families and Addiction free Public Forum on February 17th at 10 A.M. Markus will be speaking alongside Lisa Hillman, author of "Secret No More: A Story of Hope for Parents with an Addicted Child." The forum will discuss prevention and treatment options, along with the stories of families in the community who have experience living with and loving someone who is addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Markus works as the Clinical Director of Foundations Recovery Center of Maryland, a partial hospitalization dual-diagnosis substance abuse and mental health treatment program located in Woodlawn, Maryland. "I am looking forward to being a part of the Families and Addiction Forum and share about my own personal recovery process, as well as my professional experience in the field of substance abuse treatment. I hope to provide some hope, support, and understanding for families who want to help their loved ones who are struggling with addiction."

The forum aims to help people come together to meet the need for education and awareness of addiction, treatment, and the recovery process in the community.

"There are a lot of people struggling in our community who are overwhelmed and not sure where to turn for help. Families often don't know what to do and often think they are helping when in fact they are enabling their loved one to continue using, which is why events like this are so important. Hearing stories from people who have been through this can be a crucial source of strength and support."

Often when one person is struggling with an addiction, family and loved ones are affected as well. At Foundations, families recover too. Foundations Recovery Center proudly offers therapeutic and educational services to each individual as well as their families as they navigate through treatment.

