Foundations Health Solutions Builds New Nursing Homes for Elyria Residents

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer Brian Colleran has made the long-awaited dream for individuals in Elyria become a reality. Brian, along with his amazing team, has constructed two beautiful new 8 bed homes in the Elyria community that serve 16 individuals.

The residents who received a new home were living in a nursing home of more than 70 years that had not been updated in the last 40 years. Most of the residents receiving the new houses had never had their own room and had always shared one common bathroom. Brian Colleran purchased the property in April 2017 and began plans immediately for the new state-of-the-art homes that opened in October 2018.

Brian Colleran has taken the initiative to develop and build new homes and downsize existing large facilities. His vision and values align with the greater intellectual disability community that value placing individuals in smaller settings in the community. The homes are of superior quality where the individuals receive excellent care and are able to participate in their community. Each individual has their own bedroom with an attached bathroom. The living area in these homes is spacious and beautifully decorated, and the homes feature a three seasons room with a fenced in patio area.

Brian is committed to doing the right thing for those we serve and these homes demonstrate that commitment.

The individuals who resided in an old nursing home for years are excited for this new beginning! In the words of one resident, James, "I love my new home!"

