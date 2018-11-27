Founder and CEO of Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Awarded 'Most Influential Woman in TMT Marketing- USA' for 2018

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning for the tech and telecom industries, today announces that its Founder and CEO, Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, is the recipient of Acquisition International's 2018 Global Excellence Award for " Most Influential Woman in Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Marketing 2018 in the USA."

Acquisition International (AI) is a leading monthly corporate finance publication with a global readership of over 108,000 people in more than 170 countries. Now in its sixth year, the AI Business Excellence Awards are a chance for individuals and companies to reap the rewards their hard work deserves. The full list of 2018 winners can be seen here .

As CEO of JSA, Ms. Cutaia oversees all aspects of company activities and operations, including sales, finance, marketing, public relations, events, advisory board management and product execution. Jaymie has a broad range of experience in marketing domestic and international technology companies, both public and private, and offers a journalistic view on strategic content writing. Jaymie is also CEO and Founder of The CEO Exchange, an online executive networking platform and app for the telecom, technology and content provider ecosystem.

In 2018, Ms. Cutaia also spearheaded JSA's launch of the Women's Speaking Initiative (WSI) , a global call for women speakers in executive positions in telecom and technology companies.

"It is a great honor to receive this award," comments Cutaia, "and I do so on behalf of my entire team here at JSA. It has been a privilege to attract, retain and incentivize the best marketing, PR, design and event planning pros in our industry. The award is also shared with our JSA clients whose trust has allowed us to keep doing what we love, and thriving in the industry."

Read the full AI article on Cutaia's award win here .

About JSA





Celebrating more than 13 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available – with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom – as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX) and its online C-level social platform, the CEO Exchange .

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (3D-like interactive video), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter to 28K+ subscribers) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog with 130K+ readers).

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

