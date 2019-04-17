Founder of $45M Company Haynes Mechanical Systems Passes CEO Title to Son after 51 Years in Business

DENVER, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Haynes took the opportunity at Haynes Mechanical Systems' Annual Associates Meeting on March 13th to transfer the title of CEO to his son and Company President, Kraig Haynes, surprising the roughly 200 employees in attendance and Kraig himself. "I was honored and truly humbled when my dad conferred his title of Chief Executive Officer to me. It was an emotional moment, in that he has been the only one to have held that position for our company and has done so for fifty one years. He chose that setting to make the transference, as he wanted the entire company to be a part of it," said Kraig.