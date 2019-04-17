Founder of $45M Company Haynes Mechanical Systems Passes CEO Title to Son after 51 Years in Business
Announcement Made at Annual Company Meeting, Surprising Executives and Employees Alike
Apr 17, 2019, 11:47 ET
DENVER, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Haynes took the opportunity at Haynes Mechanical Systems' Annual Associates Meeting on March 13th to transfer the title of CEO to his son and Company President, Kraig Haynes, surprising the roughly 200 employees in attendance and Kraig himself. "I was honored and truly humbled when my dad conferred his title of Chief Executive Officer to me. It was an emotional moment, in that he has been the only one to have held that position for our company and has done so for fifty one years. He chose that setting to make the transference, as he wanted the entire company to be a part of it," said Kraig.
Fred's 51 year leadership role will continue in his position as Chairman of the Board. He remains an epitome of the company's mantra that has contributed to its success over the decades: Trust, Respect, and Integrity.
About Haynes Mechanical Systems, Inc: Haynes Mechanical Systems is a commercial HVAC service provider based in Denver, CO. Founded in 1968, Haynes Mechanical contracts with over 800 properties and provides both maintenance and automation system capabilities. Xcel has rated Haynes Mechanical as a Top 5 HVAC Energy Trade Partner consecutively since 2010 and over 40% of the largest C-PACE projects in Colorado have been developed by Haynes Mechanical.
SOURCE Haynes Mechanical Systems
Share this article