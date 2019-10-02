Founder of African Pride and Dr. Miracles Launches New Haircare Line 'My Israel's Miracle' That Boasts Organic Ingredients From Israel

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New haircare line using organic ingredients from Israel, My Israel's Miracle, is putting the focus back on healthy hair with their trademarked Israelceutical Complex, which features a unique formula of the healthiest ingredients for all textures, including pomegranate, myrrh, frankincense, cumin, hyssop, cinnamon, cassia, argan oil and water from the Ein Gedi nature reserve, to bring the healing powers Israel has to offer to every product while also being cruelty-free. Bringing the hairline to life is serial entrepreneur Brian K. Marks, who has over 30-years of experience in the beauty and hair industry.

"My Israel's Miracle has to do with, yes, the passion I have for Israel, but also the fact that we want to keep the public informed on all of the great things about Israel," begins CEO and Founder of My Israel's Miracle, Brian K. Marks. "We are not just a haircare line; we are the first ever to use 'Israel' in the prefix/suffix of a brand. Israel is a special place for so many reasons beyond religion. We wanted to bring together renowned organic ingredients from the region to create super-formulas that don't just conceal hair damage but instead works to heal. "

The current line has six core products: Hair Bath Clean & Shiny Shampoo, Clean & Connected Rinse Out Conditioner, Luxurious Creme Leave-in Moisturizer & Conditioner, Anti-Frizz Healing Heat Protectant, Revitalizing & Hydrating Mask, One & Only Super Shine & Conditioning Oil Treatment. Products are available at myisraelsmiracle.com and Amazon. With a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, or money back, there's no better reason to try the modernized ancient formulas. The brand was created by haircare professional Brian K. Marks, who has spent over 30-years of his life dedicated to the entrepreneurial spirit, bringing excellence to women's haircare products and helping the human condition through philanthropic work. His previous brands include African Pride, Dr. Miracles, All Ways Natural, and Ginseng Miracle, which have surpassed $1 billion in retail sales.

My Israel's Miracle is the brainchild of serial beauty and haircare entrepreneur Brian K. Marks. As the first line promoting ancient, hair-healthy ingredients from Israel, every product is made with organic ingredients that have been used for thousands of years for their healing and restorative properties. With a product line that includes shampoo, conditioner, heat protector, oil treatment, leave-in conditioner, and a hair mask, each incredibly unique product has been specially formulated using ancient, organic ingredients from Israel including pomegranate, myrrh, frankincense, cumin, hyssop, cinnamon, argan oil, and cassia. For more information, visit myisraelsmiracle.com.

