Founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Calls on Colombians to Give Peace Another Chance

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2015, the leaders of Colombia's largest rebel group FARC held a joint press conference with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living. During this event, FARC openly declared that they will adopt the Gandhian principles of non-violence for achieving social justice.

Recently, FARC has issued a new call to arms and expressed its intention to revert back to means of violence, almost three years after the rebel group signed a peace deal to disarm.

In the spirit of the conversations had with FARC and the Colombian Government, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has once again appealed to FARC commander Iván Márquez and President of Colombia Iván Duque to give peace another chance.

Sri Sri has called for both parties to resolve the differences through peaceful dialogue.

"Painstaking efforts have gone into bringing peace between both the parties. It is sad to see that peace is falling apart over issues that can be sorted out through dialogue," said Sri Sri.

Given that peace has prevailed for the past three years, Colombia has made significant economic progress and improved the security of its citizens. Unfortunately, the country seems to be regressing back to the darker days.

Sri Sri has appealed to both the parties to restrain from violence and has reiterated his commitment towards a lasting peace in Colombia.

"I offer myself again to play any role in facilitating and bridging the gap which is widening by the day," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

About Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is recognized globally as a humanitarian, spiritual leader and peacemaker. He is the founder of Art of Living and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) – two of the largest volunteer-run non-profits in the world. He has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. Sri Sri has impacted millions of lives in over 155 countries by resolving conflicts through dialogue and self-awareness, teaching positive approaches to living including techniques to alleviate stress and anxiety, and by his example of selfless service.

Media Contact:

Kushal Choksi

Phone: 917.836.2819

Email: kushal.choksi@artofliving.org

Related Images

sri-sri-ravi-shankar.jpg

SOURCE Art of Living