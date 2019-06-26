Founder of CPA Exam Self-Study Industry Celebrates 45 Years

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleim Exam Prep announces the 45th anniversary of its CPA Exam review, which launched the self-study CPA Exam review industry in 1974. Now the international leader in accounting exam prep, Gleim continues to advance the industry with study materials that prepare the certified public accountants of tomorrow.

In 1974, University of Florida accounting professor Dr. Irvin N. Gleim decided to break ground by making a self-study option available to help accounting students pass the CPA Exam. "There were no self-study options back then, and most students couldn't afford a live review course," says Dr. Gleim. "I wanted to create a course that everyone could benefit from no matter their background."

Since that time, Gleim has helped candidates pass more than one million CPA exams. Gleim CEO Lorie M. Gleim says, "After 45 years, we continue to raise the bar of excellence by adapting to the needs of an ever-evolving exam. We have always been known for our questions, and now our proprietary SmartAdapt™ platform delivers over 10,000 multiple-choice questions and 1,300 simulations—more than double any other CPA review provider—in response to a candidate's performance. With a personalized study path using real-time algorithms, candidates can pinpoint weak areas and eliminate the guesswork of studying. We continually lead the CPA Review industry forward with constant innovations to help candidates succeed."

Join us for a look at where the industry started: A Message from Dr. Gleim. Gleim will continue to draw from the experience of being the industry innovator for 45 years to remain at the head of the pack.

About Gleim

Gleim Publications, Inc., has been helping accountants and tax professionals succeed in their careers since 1974 when acclaimed University of Florida professor Dr. Irvin N. Gleim published the first Gleim CPA Review book, changing the accounting exam prep industry by offering self-study options. Gleim is globally recognized as the leader in exam prep materials for the CPA, CMA, CIA, and EA exams. Gleim also publishes materials for accounting professors and students and offers hundreds of hours of CPE credits for accountants. Ultimately, Gleim guides candidates throughout their journey and seeks to help accountants succeed in their careers. Visit gleim.com/cpa-review/ to learn more.

