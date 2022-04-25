Founder of Fit Body Boot Camp Launches Breakthrough Glute Workout Device

The set straps to your shoe for maximum glute activation, form correction, and pain alleviation during all lower body workouts. The GX5 TRAINER™ is the only wearable product on the market that corrects your form during both stationary and moving exercises, such as walking lunges.

By purchasing the GX5 TRAINER™, you will also receive free access to the GX5 FIT app featuring:

6 Week Booty Lift Series

How-to library for popular glute exercises

Live and recorded GX5 glute classes

"We believe this product has the potential to take off on a global scale," said Hochman. "The GX5 TRAINER™ is ready for mass-production, but we need more capital to really make a splash in the U.S. health and fitness market. We've decided to launch the product with Indiegogo, a platform to fund ingenious, work-in-progress products and ideas. We're ready for mass production and we will begin shipping in June!"

GX5 FIT, Inc.

GX5 FIT, founded in Irvine, California in 2021, is a fitness and wellness brand aimed at achieving world peace through perkier booties. Whether you are a seasoned fitness pro, getting back on track, or just looking to feel better, we can help. Purchase the GX5 TRAINER™ and download the GX5 FIT app to access your FREE 6-week booty lift series with Steve Hochman and the GX5 team. Strap it. Work it. Shape it. Find us on Indiegogo.

Media Contacts:

Steve Hochman

Founder

909-529-2079

[email protected]

Thad Hoffmaster

Investor Relations

909-529-2079

[email protected]

SOURCE GX5 FIT