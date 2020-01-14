Founder of Pause Well-Aging is an FGI Rising Star Finalist

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pause Well-Aging founder Rochelle Weitzner has been named a finalist in The Fashion Group International's (FGI) 23rd annual Rising Stars awards, in the Beauty Entrepreneur category. Each year, the Rising Star awards celebrate emerging brands with creative, innovative visions who've been in business between one to six years.

"When I launched Pause Well-Aging and created an entirely new category in beauty called Well Aging, it was not easy to gain traction," says Weitzner. "We were met with resistance from potential channel partners who told us menopause was a medical condition and couldn't be talked about, magazine editors who said they'd never written about menopause before because they didn't want their readers to feel bad about themselves, and even push back from the likes of Google telling us that we violate their health-in-personalized-advertising policy."

"Being named as a finalist for Fashion Group International's Rising Star Awards for Beauty Entrepreneur of the year award is a validation that what Pause stands for is very much needed in the beauty industry. We are breaking the taboo of menopause while creating community and efficacious products for women experiencing this life stage. It's truly an honor to be included in this group of finalists and, whether we win or not, just being a finalist is already winning."

The 2020 Rising Star winners, selected by FGI members via online voting, will be announced at the FGI Rising Star luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 28, 2020.

Pause Well-Aging skincare is laser-focused on the key skin changes that accompany the three stages of menopause and the reduction of estrogen: loss of elasticity, texture, brightness and density, dryness, breakouts, wrinkles and fine lines. At the heart of Pause formulas is the proprietary Pause Complex, a science-based fusion of vitamins, antioxidants and peptides that helps fuel collagen production to improve and diminish the visible signs of skin aging. Beyond outstanding products, Pause has a broader mission to spark the conversation and offer a smart, safe place for women to share and learn as they experience menopause. All Pause formulations reflect the vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny-certified Pause Clean Standard and are free of Parabens, Phthalates, SLS, SLES, Petrolatums, GMOs, Triclosan, EDTAs, BHT, BHA, Propylene Glycol, Formaldehyde, mineral oils, animal by-products and animal testing. Healthy formulas. Totally unique. Truly effective.

Rochelle Weitzner is a seasoned C-suite executive and beauty industry veteran. Prior to founding Pause, she was CEO of Erno Laszlo, reimagining the 90-year old brand, modernizing the product range through her deep involvement in product development and expanding its market to successfully position the company for private equity sale in August 2016. As CFO at Laura Mercier Cosmetics and RéVive Skincare, she drove a multi-department reorganization that helped quadruple revenues, improving free cash flow by $11.5M over a two-year period and catalyzing record earnings. Before joining the beauty industry, Rochelle led financial strategy for several $1+ billion subsidiaries of The International Paper Company.

Founded in 1930 by 17 accomplished women, Fashion Group is a global, non-profit association whose mission is to provide resources, connections and career support for 5000 members. Fashion Group is an essential industry resource to connect members to information, inspiration, education, events, industry leaders, global resources, historic archives, established professionals, new talent, innovators, tastemakers and award winners, and most importantly each other to create amazing things. In 2020, the advances in technology will allow FGI to fulfill the mission in new and exciting ways.

