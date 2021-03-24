Founder of Robb Report's Rare 19th Century Antiques and Fine Art Collection Offered at Online Auction by Pearce & Associates

ALABASTER, Ala., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The late Robert "Rusty" White started collecting antiques and valuables at a young age. He continued to buy, sell, flip and invest in fine arts and historical pieces throughout his life and accumulated many fascinating pieces along the way. To settle his estate, Pearce & Association will sell fine art, Civil War Memorabilia, 19th century furniture, jewelry, vases, urns, bronzes and more at an online auction on March 29.

Framed oil painting, Walking Below the German Alps, signed lower right, Horst Hacker, Munich (Germany, 1842-1906)

"This estate is one of the finest we have the pleasure of handling. We are blown away with the quality of the furniture, art, and collectibles. These assets are a treasure trove for collectors and investors alike," says Alex Bourland, auction manager.

White sold a pair of consecutive numbered Rigdon & Ansley pistols he had dug up in a field in his Mississippi hometown. These were copies of Colt pistols the Confederates used in the Civil War. He parlayed that cash into his ticket to college at University of Mississippi. With his taste, knowledge and drive for cashing in on collecting and trading antiques and other collectibles, White started publishing an antiques newsletter in 1965. Known as the Robb Report, this magazine is still a go-to for those leading a luxury lifestyle. White sold Robb Report in 2002.

White's lifetime of fine antiquity dealings is now on partial display in this auction. Notable items feature 19th Century Shaw Grand Piano, Napoleon III Period Diminutive Mahogany Secretary c. 1870, Early 20th Century Italian Gothic Revival Carved Oak Lecturn, 1968 D-18 Martin Guitar, 1800 Georgian Old Sheffield Champagne Cooler, 18th Century Hand-Carved European Hunting Ox Horn, Horst Hacker German Alps & Figures Framed Oil Painting, Patek Phillppe Ladies Platinum and Diamond Watch.

To view all items, descriptions and place bids, visit auctionbypearce.com. In-person previews and inspections are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pearce Auction Center, 720 Fulton Springs, Road, Alablaster, Alabama. Online bidding ends Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. For information and details, call Pearce & Associates at 205-664-4300.

Pearce & Associates is an Alabama-based auction firm that has been conducting auctions for government agencies, bankruptcy courts, banks, small business owners and individuals for more than 35 years. The auction firm has sold millions of dollars in assets throughout the U.S. including commercial, industrial and residential real estate, farms, business assets, heavy machinery, construction equipment, collector cars, vehicles and estates. Pearce & Associates are members of MarkNet Alliance, a network of more than 65 of the nation's top auction firms who combined sell more than $1 billion in assets annually.

