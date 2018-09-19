Founder Of Zenith Bank Publishes Inspirational Business Guide

In Africa, Rise and Shine, Ovia shares the never-before-told story of his business and banking success, and how he was able to build one of Africa's largest banks. Spanning decades of history, this new book dives deep into the events that led Zenith to become the national bank icon that it is today. Ovia's story of overcoming incredible economic instability, tension between military and civilian regimes, and a decaying infrastructure leaves current and aspiring entrepreneurs with valuable takeaways and inspiration to pursue their own vision of the future.

Throughout the book, the author uses his own success story as a way to teach readers his business principles and ingredients for success. From the secrets of creating a powerful brand, to developing the art of negotiation, to strategies behind keeping ahead of the technology curve, these lessons are as applicable anywhere in the world as they are in Africa. Ovia's mission is to give readers not only the tools they need to succeed, but the spark they need to get started.

"When most people outside of Africa visualize the continent," said Ovia, "the associations they often make are with famine and poverty, conflicts and war. From the moment I began writing this book, I have been determined to redefine this narrative and illustrate the real Africa behind the headlines. The Africa of my birth and of my life experience is a continent of abundant human and natural resources, immense and diverse investment opportunities, and an economy that is primed for seeding new business."

Africa, Rise and Shine is now available for purchase on Amazon.com.

About Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia, named the "Godfather of Nigerian Banking" by Forbes Africa, is the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Africa. Under Ovia's leadership, the bank grew from $4 million in shareholders' funds into an internationally-recognized institution with more than $16 billion in assets. Ovia is also a philanthropist and chairman of the Jim Ovia Foundation which has granted over 1,500 students with university scholarships to date. In recognition of his achievements, particularly in support of the Nigerian economy, Ovia was conferred with the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in 2011. Through his speaking, writing, and philanthropy, Ovia is driven by his mission to inspire entrepreneurs and investors worldwide to cultivate their passions, follow their instincts, and act with courage as they pursue business ventures throughout Africa. For more information, visit jimovia.com

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Reaching more than 120 million people each month, Forbes is among the most respected names in business media. From the flagship magazine, with its 40 print editions in 70 countries and 28 languages, to Forbes.com and its 67 million unique monthly visitors, Forbes champions success worldwide. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

