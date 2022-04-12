FounderMade Announces Exclusive Invite-Only Executive Summit for High Growth D2C Thought Leaders of 2022

Networking Event will Bring Together 75+ Founders, C-Level Executives, VPs, and Directors

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future-minded media company, FounderMade, has succeeded in establishing itself as a top e-commerce tech resource, for brands and businesses interested in spurring unprecedented growth. Today, FounderMade CEO Meghan Asha announces the launch of an exclusive executive summit for high-growth D2C tech and e-commerce companies taking place on June 23, 2022, at Convene (101 Greenwich St.) in New York City . The invite-only event will bring together over 75 Founders, C-Level Executives, VPs, and Directors from high growth D2C and CPG companies, looking for world-class resources to help them scale.

Participants will be treated to intimate and deeply immersive conversations, structured into panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops. A highly engaging cocktail reception will serve as a valuable opportunity for brands to interact with one another other while forming formidable relationships with some of the biggest allies and confidantes in their industries.

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology to facilitate trade and commerce, the top-performing service providers have proved to be those capable of continually innovating their solutions to meet the ever-evolving taste and desires of consumers. Rather than going at it alone, high growth D2C companies have realized that their sustained development and continued progress can only be guaranteed by networking and leveraging each other's strengths and areas of expertise, to advance the industry as a whole.

Founded in 2017, FounderMade provides a comprehensive ecosystem with direct access to the most coveted retailers, distributors, investors, corporate partners, and influencers. The company was instituted to offer the best-in-class content and experiences, specifically designed for the brand innovators of the future.

The high-performance-driven resource platform describes itself as the primary destination for all consumer-oriented businesses focused on advancing their service delivery and leveraging evolving technological advancements, as well as strategic partnerships and networking, to activate accelerated growth.

"Our ecosystem provides access to brand and solution discovery that propels your business forward–from pre-revenue to enterprise," explains Asha. "Across our live and virtual event properties, we have developed best-in-class content formats that aim to drive engagement within our community on an always-on basis and create exclusive opportunities to drive new business opportunities."

To be a part of FounderMade's much-anticipated summit - which organizers have revealed will be live-streamed to a national virtual audience - interested businesses must qualify either as retail, D2C, or consumer brand organizations, with annual revenue of at least $5+ million.

For more information about the summit and/or to view the impressive lineup of speakers scheduled to take center stage, please visit the www.FounderMade.com.

