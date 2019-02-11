Founders of Bad Ass CBD Want to Help People Live the Lives They Want

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Bad Ass Cannabis Products are true believers in the power and healing effects of CBD oil.

That is why this Las Vegas-based company, which currently distributes its proprietary blend of CBD products in California and Nevada, is expanding throughout the United States.

"If we help one person overcome their anxiety or lessen their pain, then all our efforts will be worthwhile," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products.

Bad Ass Cannabis, whose parent company is Mist Health System, is promoting two major products: CBD Mind Restore , which helps combat anxiety, while CBD Body Relief helps reduce inflammation.

"We are working to be the world-class leader in CBD products that help people live their lives with reduced pain, anxiety or other health issues that this fully natural product can address," Green said. "We want to do that through high-quality products which are developed in FDA-certified facilities."

Green said a major obstacle is that consumers are confused about their industry and the difference between CBD products themselves.

Bad Ass Cannabis CBD premium liquid elixirs are natural, broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids, and enzymes.

Green's partner, Chuck Stebbins, who has more than 30 years of experience in supplements, creates the formulas for Bad Ass products. Green and Stebbins had collaborated on different projects throughout the years and recently decided to merge their strengths to create the company. Stebbins concentrates on the science while Green uses his business experience to grow its operations.

"We make a great team. We both want to help people by bringing to them high-quality, CBD products," Green said.

For more information, visit badasscbd.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Bad Ass Cannabis Products

