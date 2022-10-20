Founders Trust Wins 2022 Industry Award for Best U.S. Small & Medium Business Buyer

Founders Trust has won the 2022 industry award for Best U.S. Small & Medium-Size Business Buyer.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Trust has won the 2022 industry award for Best U.S. Small & Medium-Size Business Buyer. The Company was recognized for its "significant impact" in its work in acquiring small and medium sized businesses in the U.S. and providing favorable exits for founders and owners of companies.

Founders Trust buys companies up to $450 million in revenue, and is a unique buyer. "We believe that founders deserve to see their business succeed beyond them."

"Thank you to our internal team, as well as to each founder, and to each of our dedicated advisors," says Matt Williamson, CEO and member of the Board. "This award reflects your passion in what you do, your genuine appreciation for each individual we work with; your clarity and attention to detail, and steadfast dedication to the mission."

Founders Trust believes that companies have intrinsic value. FT is a unique buyer: its strategy is to keep the culture and legacy, keep the employees, to gift a part of the ownership to the employees, and to preserve the company's culture and values. Its strategy is to support the company and give it everything it needs for continued growth and stability.

There are significant problems in the Lower and Middle market acquisitions world that everyone has begun to talk about. Most companies listed for sale do not ever sell. "This is partially because of a fundamental objective disconnect on what is market value for that company, especially for companies with under $50 million in revenue," explains Mr. Williamson.

There is the additional structural problem in the industry, of the tsunami of baby boomers retiring at the rate of 11,000 people per day, a generation which is highly entrepreneurial. At the same time, the younger generation, which should be buying, is much smaller in number, and statistically does not have an interest in buying these companies.

He explains that separately, there is also the problem for both small and large companies, that most buyers are either industry competitors ("strategic buyers") or private equity ("financial buyers"). In most cases, selling owners are not comfortable because they know that both of these 2 types of buyers will shut down, lay off, and conglomerate the company, either right away or over time.

"It's a difficult thing for founders of good and great companies; it makes sense that they are not comfortable with the typical 2 types of buyers. It's really their soul speaking to them," says Mr. Williamson. "Because they have worked for so much of their lives to build something of value, as well as people, values, and a culture. They want the identity and values of Company to continue on, and not be part of a larger conglomerate. This is the reason for being for Founders Trust. They need a solid buyer at a transparent, fair price, who sees its value. Whose strategy is to support that company for growth and success. We work around the needs of the seller."

