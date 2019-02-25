Founding Team Members from Daily Harvest Launch Coterie - New E-Commerce Party Supply Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie, a brand reimagining the party supply and decor experience, launched nationally on February 20 through its e-commerce platform, CoterieParty.com.

Founded by Daily Harvest founding team members Linden Ellis and Sara Raffa, Coterie offers elevated party supplies, exclusively designed and unlike anything else on the market. Inspired by their belief that with a group of friends and a bottle of bubbly, any occasion can turn into a party, Ellis and Raffa founded Coterie to transform the hosting experience. Their beautifully-designed collections are all available in a few easy clicks to make gathering with friends effortless.

"Having spent many years in e-commerce at Daily Harvest and Birchbox, I was shocked that no one had successfully applied the direct to consumer model to the party supplies space," said Linden Ellis. "The party supply industry is $10B in the U.S. alone. That's $10B spent on mass product with no seamless, curated or online experience. We're out to transform that experience from pain to joy for aspiring hosts," says Sara Raffa.

Coterie launched with nine curated sets themed by occasion and accompanied by tips and recipes for guests. Themes include: bridal bash, baby shower (in three color options), rainbow birthday, white and gold, Italian-inspired blues, garden party and pastel ombré. Party hosts simply choose their occasion and the number of party guests, and Coterie sends you everything from tableware to balloons to cheese toppers and glitter candles. Sets start at $49 for 10 guests, which include everything needed to host an unforgettable occasion. Coterie offers the option to upgrade to Luxe sets, which start at $86 and offer extra flair. All products are available à la carte for a customized experience. Shipping times are as fast as one to two days, depending on location.

Coterie has raised $2.75 million in funding, including a pre-seed round by Female Founders Fund and seed round led by Canaan with participation from Global Founders Capital and Female Founders Fund.

By removing the stress of party planning, Coterie hopes consumers will find more time and more excuses to celebrate with friends.

