Foundry Commercial Begins Construction on Largest Speculative Industrial Warehouse in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm with offices across the Southeast and Texas, today announced the start of construction on Phase II of WestPark 85, a 565,000-square foot cross-dock facility, making WestPark 85 the largest speculative industrial warehouse under construction in North and South Carolina. Phase II, which is expandable by an additional 100,000 square feet, is expected to be complete later this year. Phase II of the WestPark 85 project offers a 36-foot clear height cross-dock with 7-inch floors, 560+ auto parking spaces along with more than 200 trailer parking positions, and energy efficient LED lighting.

"Phase II of the WestPark project serves as the largest speculative warehouse under construction in the Carolinas, and we believe our team is uniquely qualified to attract and retain the right tenants to this location," stated Charles Jonas, Principal and Carolinas Market Leader, Foundry Commercial. "Our seasoned leasing team – which has been active in the Charlotte industrial market for decades – provides a deep knowledge of the market and can work with tenants to meet any need."

With more than 8 million square feet in the development pipeline, Foundry Commercial has quickly become one of the most active industrial developers in the southeastern U.S. Foundry recently delivered Phase I of the WestPark 85 project, comprised of a 258,372-square foot Building A and a 202,148-square foot Building B. Foundry serves as the developer/owner, leasing agent, project and property manager for the entire 1.1 million-square foot WestPark 85 project, in partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors.

As Phase II gets underway, Foundry Commercial also announces that two highly regarded tenants have signed leases in Phase I. Transbotics, a robotics engineering company that provides automated material handling solutions, executed the first lease in Building B for a 56,556-square foot space. The first lease in Building A was executed by Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale distributor of multifamily maintenance supplies, for a nearly 100,000-square foot space. Fermin Deoca and Warren Snowdon represented Foundry Commercial in both transactions. Chris Skibinski, Henry Lobb and Tom Tropeano at Avison Young represented Transbotics. Greg Copps of Colliers represented Maintenance Supply Headquarters.

WestPark 85, located at 2206 Beltway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28214, offers immediate connectivity to two important thoroughfares in the region: I-85 & I-485. The property offers access to over 60 percent of the U.S. population within a 48 hours or less drive, connectivity to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Norfolk Southern Intermodal yard just to the southeast, as well as immediate access to the trucking lanes north to Washington and south to Atlanta. Tenants have access to easily draw from the available labor force in Gaston and other counties to the west.

Media Contact:

Lauren Leetun, APR

lleetun@findsomewinmore.com

(407) 592-7923

SOURCE Foundry Commercial

Related Links

https://www.foundrycommercial.com

