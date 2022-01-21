Fountain Adds Key Executives to Support Hypergrowth After Record Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the world's leading applicant tracking system (ATS) for high volume hiring, today announced the hiring of Joyce Chan as Chief Operating Officer and Matt Tucker as Chief Technology Officer. Tucker joins Fountain as part of a larger acquisition of Koan, bringing in best-in-class talent across engineering, product, customer success and marketing. The acquisition builds on Fountain's current, market-leading hiring solutions and will enable continued growth and innovation.

As one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, Fountain has expanded significantly over the past few years. Its products allow employers to automate and customize their hiring processes. This streamlines and scales hiring needs, which employers across the country need now more than ever given the nationwide labor shortage. Since raising $85 million in Series C funding in 2021, Fountain has made major additions to its product and has expanded its partner ecosystem with an enhanced Indeed integration. The company saw exponential growth last year, including tripling revenue in 2021, and securing new customers like Chipotle, Goodyear subsidiary AndGo, Instacart and Stitch Fix.

"Hiring Joyce and Matt comes at an excellent time," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "Both bring extensive management experience at world-class companies, and their deep understanding of how software can help high-performing organizations scale efficiently will be invaluable as Fountain continues to expand. Sourcing, hiring and retaining hourly workers have become major challenges over the past two years, and both Joyce and Matt will be huge assets to the team in enabling our next phase of growth."

As COO, Joyce Chan will oversee teams across marketing, data analytics and operations. Previously, Chan was VP, Head of Product Operations & Analytics at Lyft, where she built a nimble, data-driven team and was part of the team that helped Lyft go public and achieve profitability. Before Lyft, she served as Head of Supply Operations for Uber, where she helped streamline driver recruitment and onboarding by building out all operating systems.

"I'm thrilled to join the Fountain team at this exciting time, and I look forward to bringing my extensive experience in product operations, data analytics and employment screening and monitoring as we continue to grow and empower enterprises to find, hire and retain talent," Chan said.

As CTO, Matt Tucker will bring his deep technical experience to oversee all of engineering, and help Fountain expand its suite of product offerings. Matt Tucker was the CEO and founder of Koan, an organizational alignment tool that helps teams manage goals and track status. Before Koan, Tucker co-founded Jive Software (JIVE), an early pioneer in enterprise social collaboration that went public in 2011.

"From my first meeting with Sean, I've been inspired by Fountain's mission of helping hourly workers, and I look forward to working on some of the challenges that many of the world's largest employers face," Tucker said. "I'm excited to accelerate Fountain's progress and use my experience leading teams to help scale this purpose-driven solution for high volume hiring."

