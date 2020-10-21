Fountain Expands High-Volume Hiring Platform to Help Employers Navigate New Normal

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the enterprise high-volume hiring platform, today announced a new suite of features that attract and engage more applicants to make remote recruiting and hiring more effective. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of talent acquisition and Fountain is at the forefront. In this new remote recruitment world, HR and talent acquisition professionals need the right technology to connect and engage with the best talent and keep their candidate pipeline full. As companies start to ramp up hiring and adopt new processes, Fountain is meeting their needs with a new set of features including live and on-demand video interviews, a universal talent view, recruiting chatbot, branded career sites, advanced resume parsing and geolocation.

Fountain's new Universal Applicant View feature gives CHROs and talent acquisition teams a holistic view of all applicants across all job openings at a glance. Additionally, Fountain's new advanced resume parsing and geolocation enhancements dramatically reduce time to hire and time to fill by saving recruiters countless hours of reviewing and comparing applications or managing applicants who applied to jobs not in their area. In this remote recruiting world, Fountain's new addition of live and on-demand video interviews have proven to be more impactful than ever, allowing hiring managers to connect with the applicant in real-time or at their convenience. Since its launch, Fountain has captured over 1.5 million video prompts from people who are applying for jobs.

Another new feature, Career Sites, puts the candidate experience at the center of its architecture by helping companies enhance their application process through rich visuals and content that are an extension of their employer brand. It provides a seamless application experience for the candidate, and automatically posts new jobs as they are added within the Fountain core platform.

To complement their career sites feature, Fountain has also added a recruiting chatbot that sits on a company's career site or job directory, engaging online visitors and converting them to interested candidates. Through enabling chat, brands can boost conversion by engaging with interested candidates before, during, and after the application process.

"Our product and engineering teams have done an outstanding job in just a few short months developing these exciting new offerings," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "When we launched, we thought it would take a year to get 1M+ video prompts, but our customers reached that in less than six months."

All features are available in both the U.S. and internationally. To get an up close look of these features in action, tune into this video or visit our virtual booth at the upcoming HR Technology conference.

