Fountain Wins Top Stevie® Award for Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider Of The Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the world's leading all-in-one applicant tracking system for high volume hiring, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider Of The Year category for its high volume hiring platform for the hourly workforce , in the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 29 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others. Fountain was nominated and won in the Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of The Year category.

"It's an honor to be recognized for the work we're doing at Fountain to make talent acquisition teams exceed their hiring goals in a high volume recruitment environment," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "In sectors like retail and hospitality, who have been hit the hardest from the pandemic, we've been able to help them reduce their time to fill and cut their no-show rates in half, and that's great for America right now."

More than 70 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on November 17. Registration for the ceremony is now open .

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

About Fountain

Fountain's all-in-one high volume hiring platform empowers the world's leading enterprises to find and hire the right people through smart, fast, and seamless recruiting. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. Automated and customizable processes streamline the candidate experience and save time for recruitment teams so they can scale with growing hiring needs. Advanced analytics provide end-to-end process visibility so managers can make swift, data-driven decisions. Throughout the candidate journey the openly integrated platform enables companies to find, qualify and convert more applicants. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

