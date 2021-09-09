Fountainbrook Assisted Living and Memory Support becomes newest community to join SilverPoint Senior Living

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living is proud to announce they have assumed operations of Fountainbrook Assisted Living, a 74-unit community located in Midwest City, Oklahoma. This will bring a proven management team to oversee operations of Fountainbrook and cultivate a culture where the residents and staff enjoy a positive and purposeful experience.

"As SilverPoint has continued to expand throughout Texas, it made sense to continue our growth to Oklahoma. We are thrilled to be working with the great folks at FountainBrook and look forward to making a difference in the lives of seniors in the Midwest City area for many years to come," says Shawn Corzine, Chief Executive Officer at SilverPoint.

Silverpoint will bring their Engaged Life program to Fountainbrook where the focus is to encourage and assist the residents to engage in ways that impact the lives of others. From connecting with local schools to helping a local charity, making a meaningful impact on the life of someone else is the goal.

Having staff on site and available round the clock, Fountainbrook provides a full range of services and amenities to their residents. Personalized care plans ensure each resident receives the individualized care they need. Dining with three meals a day, housekeeping services and a vibrant activities program are just a few of the services the residents at Fountainbrook enjoy every day.

Fountainbrook is located just northeast of Tinker Air Force Base on the north side of Highway 40, off of 15th Street, and is just minutes away from SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital.

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas senior living management company specializing in operating independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their management services include portfolio management; development and acquisition; accounting and financial; marketing and sales; and IT and digital transformation. SilverPoint is strongly committed to its five core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity. SilverPoint is also a certified 2021 Great Place to Work®. For more information about SilverPoint Senior Living, please visit www.silverpointsl.com or call 830-730-4472.

