Four American Public University System Graduate Students and Alumni Named Presidential Management Fellowship Finalists for 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) today announced that four master's-level students and alumni of American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU) have been named Presidential Management Fellowship (PMF) Finalists for the Class of 2021. Since 2011, nearly 60 APUS alumni have achieved this status in the highly competitive, government-run fellowship.

"APUS takes great pride in playing an important role in developing the leaders of tomorrow within the United States federal government," said APUS Provost Dr. Vernon C. Smith. "It's meaningful validation that we have had solid representation in this prestigious program for the last decade."

The 2021 APUS finalists are (with degree programs included):

Joshua Baker , Master of Science in Environmental Policy Studies

, Master of Science in Environmental Policy Studies Rebecca J. Bryson , Master of Public Administration/Management

, Master of Public Administration/Management Benjamin Kenyon , Master of Business Administration

, Master of Business Administration Marsha D. Reveal , Master of Science in Conflict Analysis/Resolution

Run by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the two-year paid fellowship program selects highly qualified candidates to develop a cadre of future government leaders. An estimated 8,000 applicants have applied each year since it was established in 1977; under 10 percent of applicants were named Finalists in 2019.

Past APUS finalists have subsequently secured fellowships at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Each APUS candidate can receive continued mentoring and coaching support through the University's Career Services Department.

The PMF program has placed fellows at 50 government agencies in roles that help them develop into strategic thinking problem-solvers. Fellows are also given extensive training opportunities.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University and American Military University, the #1 provider of education to the U.S. military* and the top university nationwide for veterans using their GI Bill benefit** (based on student enrollment data). Over 100,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's inclusive, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 DoD tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

CONTACT

Frank Tutalo

Director of Public Relations

571-358-3042

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System

Related Links

http://www.americanpubliceducation.com

