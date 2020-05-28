Four Attorneys from Personal Injury Firm Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. Recognized by Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars Lists

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal injury law firm Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce the inclusion of 4 of its lawyers among Pennsylvania's 2020 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists. These annual publications, released by Thomson Reuters®, list vetted attorneys in over 70 practice areas. Each state's list is compiled based on peer nominations, third-party research, and evaluation by a "Blue Ribbon Panel" of attorneys within each practice area. The selection process examines demonstrations of each nominee's success and reputation including:

By earning inclusion in the Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars list, a lawyer shows they have distinguished themselves from their peers by offering well-rounded counsel and service.

The 2020 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists for Pennsylvania include 4 attorneys from Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. They are:

, a medical malpractice plaintiff's attorney who earned his 9 inclusion in one of the publications with this year's election; Elizabeth A. Chiappetta , a personal injury plaintiff's attorney who has been selected to Rising Stars 8 times as of 2020;

, a personal injury plaintiff's attorney who has now been selected to Rising Stars for 6 years; and Adrian J. DeGori , a social security disability attorney who earned her first inclusion on the Rising Stars list this year.

Selection to Pennsylvania's Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists is not a given, even for highly competent attorneys. Only 5% of attorneys are selected to Super Lawyers®, and Rising Stars recognizes just 2.5% of attorneys who are either 40 years or younger or have 10 or fewer years in practice. Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. congratulates the above team members who were selected to receive this honor.

As a family-owned and community-oriented firm, Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. encourages its attorneys to go the extra mile and give back to the community when possible. Recognition by trusted institutions such as Super Lawyers® helps them expand their profile and do even more work for those who need it most. As a personal injury firm, the team at Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. is dedicated to serving the vulnerable in need of justice. They are thankful for the Pittsburgh community that has supported them for nearly 40 years and continues to trust them today.

With nearly 4 decades spent helping injury victims in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas, Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. is the firm injury victims in Pennsylvania turn to if they're looking for justice. The team of skilled litigators and empathetic representatives work together to provide personalized support to each client throughout their case. Using this method, Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. has recovered over $1 billion for accident victims, returning hope to the injured in difficult times. The team offers free and confidential consultations and works on a contingency basis. They can be reached at https://www.peircelaw.com/.

