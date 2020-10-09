Four Buffet Restaurant Locations To Permanently Close In Response To COVID-19

"This was an incredibly difficult decision but these locations were already suffering from declining sales before the pandemic and, with expiring leases without our ability to extend under favorable terms, we needed to make the tough call to redirect our resources to other locations in order to continue to operate our restaurants under our new concept of AYCE (all-you-can-eat) and Marketplace," said Jason Kemp, president of VitaNova Brands. "We will do everything in our power to relocate employees and assist others impacted with access to available local resources."