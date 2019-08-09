Four Companies Win Best of Show Awards at CompTIA ChannelCon 2019

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four companies that stood out among some 160 exhibitors were recognized as Best of Show winners at ChannelCon 2019 , the technology industry's premier education, networking and partnering event presented annually by CompTIA , the leading trade association for the tech industry.

The award winners were announced here this week on the final day of ChannelCon and its companion technology fair. Winners were determined by the votes of technology solution provider attendees at the conference.

"Each year ChannelCon attracts the brightest stars from the IT channel community," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA. "These four companies shone brightest this week in the eyes of their industry partners and peers. We're pleased to recognize and congratulate the 2019 Channel Best of Show Award winners."

The IoT Security Services Association (IoTSSA), a community of IT channel partners who connect industry security experts and vendors with IT service providers, received the overall Best of Show award and was also chosen as Innovator of the Year.

Barracuda MSP, a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, won the award for Best Emerging Technology Solution.

CloudOak, a market leader in cloud data management, was named Best Startup at ChannelCon 2019.

Datto, Inc., a leading global provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers, claimed two awards: Best Exhibit Space and the ChannelCon Recruitment Challenge for recruiting the largest number of partners to attend ChannelCon.

ChannelCon 2020 will be held in Miami next August.

