Four Corcentric Employees Recognized as Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2019 'Pros to Know'

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a fast-growing provider of procurement and financial process automation solutions, announced today that four of its employees have been named 2019 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Bill McCouch, Corcentric Senior Vice President for Procurement Services, was included on the leading B2B publication's annual list, along with Senior Analyst Samantha Hoy and Consultants Kaitlyn Krigbaum and Elizabeth Skipor, with Source One, a Corcentric company,

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2019 Pros to Know Awards.

"I'm honored to be named a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know," said Bill McCouch, who brings more than four decades of expertise in supply chain operations and transportation to help Corcentric's customers make more strategic decisions when it comes to their direct and indirect spend. "The diversity of knowledge gained over the years comes from working with some of the finest people in the industry, including trucking, finance, sourcing and technology. Learning every day, and understanding how all these vocations fit together is key, and why I enjoy what I do."

The Source One award recipients boast a wealth of diverse procurement knowledge. All three are recognized for their ability to elevate the role of Procurement and deliver results for their clients: Samantha Hoy is recognized for her integral role in helping a rapidly growing medical device manufacturer operate a stronger, more strategic procurement function; Elizabeth Skipor for empowering clients to bridge the gap between their Procurement and Marketing units; and Kaitlyn Krigbaum for her success in helping companies creatively address their Procurement and Supply Chain talent needs.

"We commend this year's recipients for their achievements in supply chain and for paving the way for the next generation of exceptional supply chain leaders," says John Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This year's recipients embody the commitment to transformative supply chain tools and processes, earning these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."

